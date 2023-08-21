The 2023-24 Athlete of the Week award is returning and it comes with a new wrinkle - voting.
The winner of the weekly award will be picked by the community this year.
Voting will open at 8 a.m Monday morning and close at midnight Friday night.
As always, nominations for the poll are always welcome at sports@fremonttribune.com
Who should be this week's Athlete of the Week?
Fremont football's Da'Varius Bell - rushed for 117 yards and scored the Tigers lone touchdown with a 75-yard run. Fremont softball's Makenna McGee - started the season 3-0 in the circle including a seven-strikeout complete game against Elkhorn North in the Omaha Bryant Invite championship game.