Fremont unified bowling wins Class A state title

The Fremont unified bowling team went from the final team into the state tournament to the final team standing, winning the program's second state title Monday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

"The girls came in with an absolute positive mindset and were ready to bowl," said Fremont coach Jess Sorensen in her postgame television interview. "They were excited to get into the tournament on a wildcard and they came to bowl today and do their best.

The Tigers left no doubt in the championship, securing a sweep of Millard North for the program's second state title.

"It feels amazing that we came together as a team to win against Millard North," said Fremont bowler Emmalee Christensen.

The Tigers took the opening game 158-125. Fremont was consistent in game two, reaching the 158 mark again for a 24-pin victory.

One of the best rounds of the day closed out the program's second state title as five strikes in the final 10 frames netted Fremont a 199-149 victory.

The Tigers earned the No. 3 seed after the preliminary seeding rounds and matched up with Kearney in the opening round.

Fremont advanced with a 3-1 win then followed it up a five-game thriller against Norfolk, moving on with a 3-2 win.

"The girls pulled out their 'A' games and they really came to play," Sorensen said.

