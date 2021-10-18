Fremont upended by Omaha North, 35-20

Omaha North scored 28-unanswered points to upend Fremont 35-20 Friday night.

The Vikings scored the first points of the evening on a 12-yard touchdown run by Te’Shaun Porter.

The Tigers answered back with a 19-yard hook-up between Carter Sintek and Mason Limbach, tying the game at 7-7.

A Micah Moore interception led to Fremont taking the lead on a seven-yard reception by Limbach from Sintek. A missed point after attempt left the Tigers with a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Another turnover - this time a fumble recovery by Drew Sellon - set up Fremont’s final scoring drive of the evening.

Sellon also had the big offensive play to put the Tigers in scoring position, taking a Sintek pass 88-yard down to the North one-yard line.

Sintek kept it himself on a one-yard burst to open up a 20-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

Omaha North cut into Fremont’s lead in the final seconds of the second period, as Jordan Williams hit Keshaun Williams from 11-yards out to send the Tigers into the intermission with a 20-14 lead.

The Vikings scored midway through the third quarter to take the lead for good with a 21-yard pass from Jordan Williams to Tre’Vionne Brown to lead 21-20.

Williams threw his third touchdown of the game with a 13-yard pass to Porter to widen North’s advantage to 28-20.

Fremont recovered an Omaha North fumble at the Vikings’ 22-yard line, but were unable to parlay the turnover into points, missing a 28-yard field goal.

The Vikings milked the clock after the missed field goal, burning off seven minutes before Williams recorded his fourth touchdown of the night, a one-yard rush to set the final score at 35-20.

Omaha North bottled up the Fremont rushing attack as the Tigers finished with just 11 yards on 29 carries with Moore leding the rushing attack with 34 yards on 21 carries.

Sintek finished the day completing 16 of 27 passes for 246 yards and two scores with Sellon being on the receiving end of five passes for 159 yards.

Limbach was efficient at the tight end spot, catching three passes - two for touchdowns - for 54 yards.

Fremont will wrap up the regular season at Lincoln Pius X Friday, Oct. 22. A win would give the Tigers back-to-back winning seasons and secure their spot in the Class A playoffs.

