Fremont volleyball fends off Lincoln North in five sets
Fremont volleyball remained undefeated after a trip to Lincoln Thursday, holding off Lincoln North in a 3-2 (25-15, 19-25, 27-25, 23-25, 15-11) win. 

“We’ve been a team that has been very up and down this year," said coach Karen Nelsen said. "We kind of expect to be put on our backs and have to come back and play. I appreciate that they have the grit to do that, but we also have to learn how to stay high and go with what’s working for us.”

Grace Williams put down 15 kills to lead the Tigers (6-0) offensively.

Mattie Dalton added 12 kills.

Brylee Nelsen orchestrated the offense 28 assists.

Fremont owned the net in the match with 19 blocks, led a trio of solo blocks each from Williams and Brylee Nelsen. 

The Tigers will take part in the Heartland Crossroads tournament Saturday in Columbus

FMS volleyball loses opener

The Fremont Middle School volleyball teams opened their season Thursday against Kiewit Middle School.

The varsity lost in two sets 12-25 and 23-25 while the junior varsity also lost in two sets 15-25 and 15-25.

Their next game will be at home against Liberty Middle School on September 9 at 4:15.

The Fremont Middle School reserve teams took on Kiewit at home with the Reserve A team losing in two sets 11-25, 15-25 and the Reserve B team also losing in two sets 24-26, 15-25.

The Reserves teams will play at Liberty Middle School on September 9th.

