Fremont volleyball finishes 4th at HAC tournament
FHS Tiger logo

Fremont finished fourth at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament, losing both games in the championship pod at Kearney Thursday.

The Lady Tigers started the day with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-15) loss to St. Pius X, who went on to win the tournament.

Michayla George and Ellah Hofer both had five kills in the the loss while Grace Williams added four kills.

Lily Vaughn dished out 10 assists.

In the third place match, Fremont lost 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-18) to Kearney.

Williams led the offense with nine kills.

Fremont will face Millard North in the opening round of the Class A-1 district at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Elkhorn South. The winner will face the No. 1 ranked Storm at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

