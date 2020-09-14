 Skip to main content
Fremont volleyball finishes fifth at Bellevue East tournament
Fremont volleyball finishes fifth at Bellevue East tournament

  • Updated
Fremont volleyball split its four games at the Bellevue East Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers beat Columbus Scotus 2-1 (22-25, 25-20, 27-25) in the fifth place match.

Elise Estudillo stuffed the stat sheet with five kills, two assists, a block and an ace. Ellah Hofner provided eight kills, 11 assists and one block as well. 

Grace Williams led the offense with nine kills. 

Fremont went 1-2 in pool play with losses to Bellevue West and Westside and a 2-0 win over Norfolk (25-11, 25-14).

