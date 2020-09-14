Fremont volleyball finishes fifth at Bellevue East tournament

Fremont volleyball split its four games at the Bellevue East Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers beat Columbus Scotus 2-1 (22-25, 25-20, 27-25) in the fifth place match.
Elise Estudillo stuffed the stat sheet with five kills, two assists, a block and an ace. Ellah Hofner provided eight kills, 11 assists and one block as well.
Grace Williams led the offense with nine kills.
Fremont went 1-2 in pool play with losses to Bellevue West and Westside and a 2-0 win over Norfolk (25-11, 25-14).
