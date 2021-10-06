 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont volleyball knocks off Lincoln Pius X
0 Comments
top story

Fremont volleyball knocks off Lincoln Pius X

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FRE_091621_FHS VB_p2.jpg

Fremont's Grace Williams hits into the Lincoln High block Tuesday during the Tigers sweep of the Links.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont volleyball regroup after a lopsided first set loss to knock off Lincoln Pius X 3-1 Tuesday.

The Tigers lost the opening set 25-11 then came back with a 26-24 win in set two, 25-14 in set three an a25-22 to secure the reverse sweep.

“We were not ready for their quick offense,” said Fremont coach Karen Nelsen on the opening set. “The girls regrouped and focused on their aggressive serving.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont landed 14 aces in the win with five coming from Mya Bolden.

Mattie Dalton and Grace Williams provided a two-headed attack for the Tigers with both putting down 15 kills.

Williams hit .417 for the match.

Brylee Nelsen dished out 22 assists and Elise Estudillo had 25 digs from the back row.

Fremont is 18-5 on the year and will host Lincoln Southwest Tuesday, Oct. 12, in their final home game of the fall.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Where is the value on the NL Pennant odds?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News