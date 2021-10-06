Fremont volleyball knocks off Lincoln Pius X

Fremont volleyball regroup after a lopsided first set loss to knock off Lincoln Pius X 3-1 Tuesday.

The Tigers lost the opening set 25-11 then came back with a 26-24 win in set two, 25-14 in set three an a25-22 to secure the reverse sweep.

“We were not ready for their quick offense,” said Fremont coach Karen Nelsen on the opening set. “The girls regrouped and focused on their aggressive serving.”

Fremont landed 14 aces in the win with five coming from Mya Bolden.

Mattie Dalton and Grace Williams provided a two-headed attack for the Tigers with both putting down 15 kills.

Williams hit .417 for the match.

Brylee Nelsen dished out 22 assists and Elise Estudillo had 25 digs from the back row.

Fremont is 18-5 on the year and will host Lincoln Southwest Tuesday, Oct. 12, in their final home game of the fall.

