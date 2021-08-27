Fremont volleyball opens season with win

Fremont volleyball opened the season with a 3-1 (25-23, 25-20, 27-29, 25-14) win over Columbus Thursday night.

It’s the first win for first-year head coach Karen Nelson.

“It feels good to get the first one,” Nelson said.

The season-opener for the Tigers was a see-saw between commanding leads and fighting back a Discoverers rally.

“A little bit of it is we have the old with the young and they have to mesh together,” I also think it’s early season jitters.”

Fremont found a way to close out both the first and second set with Ellah Hofer, who finished with 10 kills and 17 digs, putting away the first set and Lily Vaughn, who led the team with 17 digs, finalizing the second set.

Mya Bolden went off in the second set, finding the floor on all five of her attacks as she finished with eight kills.

Fremont once again held a large lead in the third set, but couldn’t complete the sweep with the Discoverers rallying to force overtime before taking the third set 29-27.

“One of our weaknesses tonight was passing and that had been really solid, so when that broke down, we weren’t quite sure what to do,” Nelsen said.