Fremont volleyball remains unbeaten

Fremont volleyball swept Lincoln Northeast 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-20) Tuesday to remain unbeaten on the year.

The Tigers once again had five players register five kills or more, led by Mattie Dalton's nine.

Brylee Nelsen added eight followed by Ellah Hofer's seven and Grace Williams and Mya Bolden both chipping in six.

Nelsen also dished out 15 assists and had 22 digs.

Fremont (5-0) travels to Lincoln North Star Thursday.

