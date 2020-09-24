Fremont volleyball survives challenge from Grand Island

The set win was just the Islanders sixth of the season as Grand Island came into the match-up 0-13 on the year.

Grand Island rode the momentum in to the second set keeping the match close all the way to an 18-18 tie.

Lily Vaughn broke the tie with an ace followed by a Hofer kill to extend the lead to 20-18.

Fremont built a 24-20 lead and looked poised to even the match before Grand Island rattled off four-points to tie the set at 24-24.

Vaughn, who finished with 10 kills and 23 assists, put Fremont back on top with a kill, 25-24, only for a Lady Tiger attacking error to tie the game back up.

Fremont survived to take set two 27-25 on back-to-back Grand Island errors.

The Lady Tigers used their set two win as a stepping stone in set three, jumping out to a 12-6 lead.

Unlike the first two sets, Fremont was able to put away Grand Island without much of a fuss, maintaining a five-plus point edge all the way to a 25-17 set three victory.

The fourth set belong to Grand Island as the Islanders never trailed after breaking a 3-3 tie.