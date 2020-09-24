Fremont volleyball survives challenge from Grand Island

It took Fremont volleyball all five sets to put away a stubburn, winless Grand Island squad Thursday 3-2 (25-27, 27-25, 25-17, 20-25, 16-14).
"It was a great match and the girls show a lot of fortitude to press through and win it," coach Cindy Kostek said.
Fremont built up a 15-10 lead in the opening stanza only for the Islanders to claw back to within a point - a theme that would persist throughout the rest of the night - 16-15. Elise Estudillo put an end to Grand Island’s run with a kill, one of her 13 kills on the night.
Grand Island shrugged off the brief pause, going on a 4-1 run to take an 18-17 lead and prompting a Fremont timeout.
Grand Island pushed its lead out to 20-17 before a tag-team block by Fremont slowed the Islanders briefly, allowing the Lady Tigers to bring the match within two, 22-20.
Fremont put together a rally of its own to get back in the match with Michayla George putting down a kill off the Islander’s block to make it a one point game, 23-22. An ace by Ellah Hofer tied the game at 23-23.
Set one went beyond regulation as a Grand Island service error tied the match at 25-all.
The Islander finished off the set with an service error by Fremont and a back line kill to take the set 27-25.
The set win was just the Islanders sixth of the season as Grand Island came into the match-up 0-13 on the year.
Grand Island rode the momentum in to the second set keeping the match close all the way to an 18-18 tie.
Lily Vaughn broke the tie with an ace followed by a Hofer kill to extend the lead to 20-18.
Fremont built a 24-20 lead and looked poised to even the match before Grand Island rattled off four-points to tie the set at 24-24.
Vaughn, who finished with 10 kills and 23 assists, put Fremont back on top with a kill, 25-24, only for a Lady Tiger attacking error to tie the game back up.
Fremont survived to take set two 27-25 on back-to-back Grand Island errors.
The Lady Tigers used their set two win as a stepping stone in set three, jumping out to a 12-6 lead.
Unlike the first two sets, Fremont was able to put away Grand Island without much of a fuss, maintaining a five-plus point edge all the way to a 25-17 set three victory.
The fourth set belong to Grand Island as the Islanders never trailed after breaking a 3-3 tie.
Fremont closed the gap to one at 16-15 and 17-16 only for Grand Island to go on a 8-4 run to force the decisive fifth set.
In the final set, Fremont jumped out to a 4-0 lead and led for the majority of the set before the Islanders made one last push to pull off the upset, tying the match at 14-14.
Fremont got the final two points needed to stave off the upset bid via a Grand Island service error and Estudillo's 13th kill of the night.
In addition to her 13 kills, Estudillo added three aces and 26 digs. George finished with a team-high 15 kills.
The win gives the Lady Tigers double-digit wins on the year at 10-7.
Fremont heads to Norfolk Tuesday, Sept. 29.
