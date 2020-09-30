Fremont volleyball sweeps Norfolk to give Kostek 400th career win

Fremont swept Norfolk 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-20) on the Panthers home court Tuesday night.

“To go up there and beat them there, it’s the first time in a really long time and to do it in three, we were pretty excited about that,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said.

It was a big night for the Lady Tigers’ coach as the victory gave her 400 for her career with 37 coming during her time at Fremont.

The Lady Tigers were bolstered by the return of Grace Williams after a two week spell on the injured list for the junior.

“We’ve had ups and downs with Grace being out for a couple of weeks and so to be able to come back and gel with this being her first match back was good,” Kostek said.

Ellah Hofer led the team in kills with 12 while Elise Estudillo owned the service line with five aces.

Lilly Vaughn had 19 set assists and five kills.

“She had a great game and moved the ball around well,” Kostek said.

Kostek also noted Michayla George’s defensive effort for the Lady Tigers in addition to her impact on the offense.

Fremont hosts Bellevue West Thursday night at Bahe Gym. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0