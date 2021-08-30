Fremont volleyball win Jim Bayly Invite

Fremont volleyball won the Jim Bayly Invite at Omaha North Saturday, going 3-0 on the day with wins over Omaha North, Omaha Central and Lincoln Northeast.

The Tigers cruised past the host North squad 2-0 (25-11, 25-5).

Five Fremont players had five or more kills with Brylee Nelsen leading the charge, hitting 1.000 with 7 kills.

Nelson also dished out 16 assists against Central, 11 against Omaha North and 15 against Lincoln Northeast.

Grace Williams went off against both Central and Northeast.

Williams put down 19 kills against Central in a 2-1 (19-25, 25-16, 25-23) win. Mya Bolden added six kills and added four aces.

She paced the offense with 10 kills against Northeast during a 2-1 (25-11, 21-25, 25-19) victory.

Fremont is 4-0 on the year and will travel to Lincoln North Star Thursday, Sept. 2

Nelson had 16 assists against Central, 11 against Omaha North and 15 against Lincoln Northeast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0