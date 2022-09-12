Fremont wins Bellevue East Invitational

Fremont’s progress now has physical proof—a plaque.

The Tigers went 6-0 at the Bellevue East Invite across the span of two days, dropping just one set en route to the tournament title.

“Early in the year, we were getting beat because we were giving away a lot of five point runs away and not really responding to it,” said Fremont coach Andrew Wehrli. “Now we are actually starting to lean into the training and the systems.”

The buy in process took another step in the championship game against Millard South.

The Patriots, hot off a 2-1 win over Columbus, stormed out of the gates, opening up a 7-2 lead, prompting a Fremont timeout.

“I just told them, it is time to take our system and shove it down their throat,” Wehrli said. “We want to be able to take our offensive systems and create a lot of pressure out of it and we really hadn’t done that up to that point. We were still in that timid, wait and see what the other team can do mode.”

The break in the action lit a fire in Fremont as the Tigers stormed back in front, eventually building a 20-15 lead, then closing out the first set 25-17.

There wasn’t a drop off in set two, as the Tigers went on to finish the sweep with a 25-14 win.

Fremont’s toughest match of the tournament came in the semifinals as Bellevue West pushed the Tigers to the brink in a three-set match.

“Our block was really the difference maker in that match,” Wehrli said. “The kids made the adjustments we had been talking about and hopefully it sticks.”

The Thunderbirds put the Tigers backs against the way in the opening set, reaching set points with a three-point lead.

Senior Emmalee Sheppard served Fremont back into the game as the Tigers ended the set on a 5-0 run including a set-taking ace from Sheppard.

Fremont couldn’t recapture that magic in the second set, falling behind 4-0 to start and never recovered as Bellevue West evened the match at 1-1 with a 25-19 win.

It was the Tigers would got out the early lead in the final set, riding that initial lead out to a 25-18 set three victory, setting up their championship game appearance.

Fremont start the tournament with three-straight sweeps in pool play.

The Tigers beat Omaha Northwest 27-25, 25-10, then followed it up with a 25-9, 25-17 win over Omaha Benson.

Fremont closed Friday’s portion of the tournament with a 25-23, 25-19 win over Omaha Burke to move into the championship bracket on Saturday.

Saturday started with a pair of 25-16 set wins over Grand Island.

With the perfect weekend, Fremont has now won 10 games in a row, dropping just one set along with the way and move to 14-3 on the year.

The Tigers travel to Lincoln High Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. match with the Links.