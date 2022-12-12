Fremont wins big at Haizlip Invite; girls champions, boys runner-up

Out of the 58 matches wrestled by Fremont at the 66th Beau Haizlip Invite, a Tiger wrestler had her hand raised 30 times as a victory.

The onslaught of wins allowed Fremont produced eight champions and walked away with the team title at the tournament hosted by Omaha South.

Sophia Turpitt had one of the longer days on the mat in terms of matches out of all the Tigers, needing five wins to claim the top spot at 100lbs. But she wasn’t on the mat for long in most of them.

The freshman won four out of her matches by pin and three of them came in 31 seconds or less. The only match that went the distance was against teammate Kyra Gonzalez, which ended in an 8-0 major decision for Turpitt. It was Gonzalez’ only loss of the day as she finished runner-up.

Martina Alonzo-Gomez (145) went 4-1 in her five matches, earning four wins by pin to take home first place. The only loss on her card Saturday was a 15-2 major decision loss to CadiJohn Rivera of Lincoln Northwest.

Both Kaylee Bedsole (120) and Kylie Sullivan (130) extended their perfect starts to the year out to 10-0 with four wins.

Bedsole was dominant with four first period pins. Sullivan only exited the first period once in her 4-0 day, needing a second period pin her her final match of the afternoon.

Sheccid Vallin (155) won her weight class with three first period pins as did Hailey O’Brien (190). Julissa Guerreo (235) needed just two first period pins to claim her title.

Sofia Blanco (105) claimed her first place finish with a second period pin and a win by forfeit.

Montse Huisman (115) finished runner-up, going 2-2 on the day. Sophia Peterson (140) also took home the silver placement, going 3-1 on the day with three pins. Her lone loss came to Maqency Davis of Papillion-La Vista South.

Fremont finished with 173 team points, nearly doubling runner-up Omaha Central, which finished with 100 points.

On the boys side, Fremont captured three championships and finished runner-up in the team standing with XX total medalists.

Tiger stalwarts Benny Alfaro (195) and Titus Richardson (285) along with newcomer Preston Wagner each ended the day with a gold medal.

Alfaro made light work of the 195lbs field, winning all four of his matches with first period pins, the quickest coming in 25 seconds.

Wagner won three matches by pin and one by disqualification.

Richardson remained unbeaten on the year with a pin and a 10-0 major decision over Cooper Johnson of Lincoln Southeast in the championship bout.

Other medalists for Fremont include Derrick Alfaro (132) and Michael Dalton (170) finishing runner-up, Roberto Morales (113) and Quinlan Johnson (120) finishing third and Kevin Perez (145) taking fourth.

Derrick Alfaro used three pins to reach the championship match before he was bested by Cameron Brumbaugh of Hastings in a second period tech fall, 17-1.

Dalton went 4-1 on the day securing four pin wins - his first pin came with one second left on the clock against Logan Clark of Hastings - before getting pinned himself in his final match by Sam Andrew of Lincoln Pius X.

Both wrestling programs return to the mats at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Pierce Invite.