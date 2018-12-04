LINCOLN — Senior Dimitri Monteith delivered in the clutch Monday to help Fremont capture the first ever state championship in unified bowling.
The Tigers and Norfolk were tied at 157 after the 10th frame of the fifth game at Sun Valley Lanes. The tiebreaker was a one ball bowl-off that featured Monteith and Daniel Thomson of Norfolk.
Monteith went first and knocked down nine pins. Thomson finished with seven giving the Tigers a 166-164 victory and the state title.
The Tigers won the first game 177-129, but Norfolk won the next two (165-158 and 203-179). Fremont’s 169-132 win in the fourth forced the deciding fifth game.
The Tigers, coached by Lindsey Chicoine, also had sophomores Cole Macaluso, Camden McKenzie, Cooper Phillips and Nate Stinemates compete at state.
Fremont was seeded second. The Tigers opened with a 3-0 win over Bellevue West before downing sixth-seeded Northwest 3-1. The Panthers beat Alliance 3-1 and Lincoln High 3-0 to advance to the finals.
Other bowlers on the Tigers’ roster include: Hannah Bates, Hannah Baxa, Alexis Bazer, Quinton Belmer, Macy Bryant, Christopher Emmons, Chad Hansen, Hope Hansen, Siana Hernandez Lango, Grant Hevlin, Katelyn Hill, Bella Keaton, Cassiauna Kratochvil, Logan Kunzweiler, Betty Lango, Madison Martinez, Meghan O’Brien, Noah Ondracek, Matt Ondracek, Morgan Ondracek, Allison Ramirez, Makayla Richards, Gavin Robinson, Holly Robinson, Emma Shepard, Sarah Shepard, Ar-Reana Washington-Annin and Ryan Ziegler.