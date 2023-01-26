Fremont wins boys, girls individual, girls team title at first-ever HAC bowling tournament

Add another historic first to the Fremont bowling program's resume.

The Tigers nearly made it a clean sweep at the inaugural Heartland Athletic Conference bowling tournament Wednesday, claiming the boys and girls individual titles as well as the girls team title.

Karina Capron emerged as the first girls individual champion, tossing a 671 series with a best game of 268.

Teammates Haylee Bates and Kayleigh McKenzie joined Capron on the all-conference team with Bates ending the individual portion of the tournament with a 466 and McKenzie at 442.

To claim the first every girls team title, Fremont rolled through Lincoln Northeast 3-0 in the first set of baker games, then followed it up with a 3-0 sweep of Lincoln North Star.

Waiting in the finals was Grand Island. The Islanders put a blemish on the Tigers baker's play record, but couldn't slow Fremont as they went on to win 3-1.

Fremont also occupied the top two spots in the boys individual competition with Andrew Wusk becoming the boys first ever champion with a final score of 671.

Mikey Saxton took home the silver spot, finishing runner-up with a tally of 583. Jacob Fowler earned an all-conference nod with a 510 total.

In the team competition, Fremont edged past Lincoln Southeast in the opening round before falling to Grand Island in the semifinals. Lincoln Pius X went on to win the boys team title.

Fremont will host the A-4 district tournament at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at 30 Bowl.