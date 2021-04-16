Fremont wins boys, girls team titles at Pat Murphy Invitational

Fremont’s Zac McGeorge, Wagner, Aaron Ladd and Miller produced a four second win in the 4x800m, clocking in at 8:20.21.

Ashton Sagehorn took fourth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 43.61 after stumbling on the final hurdle while in second place.

Elli Dahl led the charge for the Lady Tigers with a win in the 3,200m and a runner-up finish in the 1,600m. Fremont finished 1-2-3 in both events, tallying 48 points between the two events.

“We knew it was going to be a team effort all the way around, it doesn’t get done in that fashion without everybody, what really put us over the edge was that mile, that 1,600m going one, two, three,” Roffers said. “That’s really where the points swung in the meet.”

The junior lapped the field in the eight-lap race, clocking in at 11:19.71—a full 30 seconds ahead of the competition.

“Throughout the winter I have been training, so I feel really good about where my fitness is at,” Dahl said.

Emily Nau took home the runner-up spot in the two mile race, clocking in at 11:54.08 with Mia Wagner claiming bronze five seconds after.

The girls 1,600m race was the closest of the afternoon with the race being coming down to three thousandths of a second.