Fremont wins boys, girls team titles at Pat Murphy Invitational

The Fremont track team put on a show for their hometown Friday at the Pat Murphy Invitational, claiming both team championships.
The Lady Tigers captured the team trophy at their own meet in the first time in 17 years, pulling ahead of Lincoln Southwest late to secure a 165.33 to 147.33 win.
“This is a big one for us,” Fremont girls coach TJ Roffers said. “To do it in this fashion against Lincoln Southwest in front of our home crowd was big for us.”
The Tigers locked down their trophy with a 126.75 to 90 win over Lincoln Southeast.
“The kids were fired up about it being a home meet and competed really well,” Fremont boys coach Dave Sellon said.
On the boys side, Carter Waters produced a standout performance in the 3,200m, breaking a 15-year-old meet record in the process.
The junior clocked in at 9:19.68, winning the race by over 15 seconds.
“That’s the fruits of his labors,” Sellon said. “He has worked real hard for the last year.”
Waters trailed Lincoln Southwest’s Drew Snyder for the majority of the race until the final 300m hit when Waters found an extra gear.
“I was feeling really good,” Waters said. “I knew I had a lot left in me, so I was just telling myself I was going to let it all go in the final 300.”
Waters, who would also show off his sprinting prowess in the Tigers 4x400m relay race, had his best split of the race in the final lap at 1:03.252.
In the 1,600m relay, Waters ran the third leg of the Tigers winning time of 3:32.21 along side Tyson Baker, Drew Sellon and Micah Moore.
Sellon was nearly perfect in the pole vault, clearing three heights with three jumps before stalling out at 14’6”, winning the event with a final height of 14’..
Micah Moore broke away late to secure a 23.04 in the 200m dash, winning the race by .16. He also produced a runner-up finish in the long jump, clearing 21’3”.
Baker picked up a win in the 400m, blitzing through the lap in 51.31. Baker finished runner-up in the 800m with a time of 2:01 as Braden Taylor claimed the win with a 1:58.24.
Paulo Torres also finished fifth in the race with a 2:08.39.
Taylor picked up a gold finish in the 1,600m, beating out fellow Tigers Owen Wager 4:26.84 to 4:28.18. Nolan Miller added a fourth place finish in the race at 4:32.21.
Brady Walter added team points in the high jump, finishing in a tie for sixth after four jumpers all cleared 5’8” on their first attempt and did not advance further. He also finished fourth in the 110m hurdles.
Fremont’s Zac McGeorge, Wagner, Aaron Ladd and Miller produced a four second win in the 4x800m, clocking in at 8:20.21.
Ashton Sagehorn took fourth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 43.61 after stumbling on the final hurdle while in second place.
Elli Dahl led the charge for the Lady Tigers with a win in the 3,200m and a runner-up finish in the 1,600m. Fremont finished 1-2-3 in both events, tallying 48 points between the two events.
“We knew it was going to be a team effort all the way around, it doesn’t get done in that fashion without everybody, what really put us over the edge was that mile, that 1,600m going one, two, three,” Roffers said. “That’s really where the points swung in the meet.”
The junior lapped the field in the eight-lap race, clocking in at 11:19.71—a full 30 seconds ahead of the competition.
“Throughout the winter I have been training, so I feel really good about where my fitness is at,” Dahl said.
Emily Nau took home the runner-up spot in the two mile race, clocking in at 11:54.08 with Mia Wagner claiming bronze five seconds after.
The girls 1,600m race was the closest of the afternoon with the race being coming down to three thousandths of a second.
“Maybe not a mile, but definitely other races,” Dahl said on her experiences with tight races. “Those are my favorites when it’s neck and neck with people and especially with your teammates.”
Shelby Bracker got the race win in a 5:17.063 to Dahl’s 5:17.068. Maris Dahl clocked in two seconds after to complete the sweep of the first three places.
“It’s really fun when your teammates are there to push you,” Elli Dahl said. “It’s exciting when you get to finish together and know that all your work together paid off.”
Lucy Dillon was nicked off a win in the 400m dash, losing by .01 seconds to Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Dilsaver 58.23 to 58.24. Dillon would be on the other end of a photo finish win in the 800m as she edged out teammate Taylor McCabe 2:22.79 to 2:22.94.
Sydney Glause also finished fourth in the 400m with a time of 1:01.81.
Fremont’s quartet of Bracker, Mia Wagner, Chloe Hemmer and Mara Hemmer finished just back of Lincoln Southwest in the 4x800m relay to take runner-up with a time of 9:57.13.
The Lady Tigers also picked up relay wins in the 4x100m (50.92) and the 4x400m (4:07.66) to widen their margin of victory late in the meet.
Tania Gleason took home gold in the 100m dash with a 12.68 and silver in the 200m with a time of 26.79.
The Lady Tigers had a pair of placers in the shot put with Mackenzie Kinning finishing runner-up with a throw of 38’ and Mia Knigge taking fourth with a heave of 35’9”.
Mya Bolden landed a jump of 15’ 5 ¾” in the long jump to take home fourth.
Hailey Newill won the pole vault, clearing 10’ on her final attempt to capture the crown.
Hadely Dowty finished third in the discus with a throw of 109’9”.
Hannah Meyer landed a 32’9 ½” jump on her final attempt in the triple jump to finish fourth.