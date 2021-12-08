Fremont wins boys, girls wrestling dual with Ralston

Fremont wrestling picked up its first dual wins of the year with the boys and girls both besting Ralston Tuesday.

On the boys side, the Tigers won 46-23 with six individual wins coming by pin.

106 - Mekhi Sanders (Ralston) wins by forfeit

113 - Quinlan Johnson (FHS) pins Hyin Martinez (Ralston)

120 - Kevin Nguyenduy (Ralston) over Jay Miller (FHS) (TF 22-7 4:00)

126 - Derrick Alfaro (FHS) pins Bradyn Anaya (Ralston)

132 - Orlando Estrada (FHS) major dec. Owen Elsasser (Ralston). 16-7

138 - Sam Abegglen (FHS) wins by forfeit

145 - Kevin Perez (FHS) over Alex Karasek (Ralston)

152 - AJ Ress-Conkey (Ralston) dec. Felix Bernal (FHS), 16-10

160 - Caden Corcoran (Ralston) dec. Justin Leon (FHS), 11-5

170 - Michael Dalton (FHS) dec. Brian Sanchez (Ralston), 9-4

182 - Brandon Cavender (Ralston) pins Dylan Carlson (FHS)

195 - Angel Mejia (FHS) dec. Conner Leu (Ralston) (Dec 8-6)

220 - Benny Alfaro (FHS) pins Chris Vega (Ralston)

285 - Titus Richardson (FHS) pins Brian Balbuena (Ralston)

The girls were victorious 48-18, winning three of the five matches wrestled.

100 - Sofia Bianco (FHS) wins by forfeit

107 - Kyra Gonzalez (FHS) wins by forfeit

114 - Taylor Bergman (Ralston) pins Morgan Brahmer (FHS)

120 - Addison Wagner (FHS) wins by forfeit

126 - Kylie Sullivan (FHS) pins Oliviana Medina (Ralston)

132 - Kimberly Vicente-Gonzalez (FHS) wins by forfeit

138 - Dylen Ritchey (Ralston) pins Sophia Peterson (FHS)

145 - Sheccid Vallin (FHS) wins by forfeit

152 - Open

165 - Elda Adoko (Ralston) wins by forfeit

185 - Eny Bravo-Torcios (FHS) pins Abigial James (Ralston)

235 - Julissa Guerrero-Pena (FHS) pins Mya Arp (Ralston)

