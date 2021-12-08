Fremont wins boys, girls wrestling dual with Ralston

Fremont wrestling picked up its first dual wins of the year with the boys and girls both besting Ralston Tuesday.
On the boys side, the Tigers won 46-23 with six individual wins coming by pin.
106 - Mekhi Sanders (Ralston) wins by forfeit
113 - Quinlan Johnson (FHS) pins Hyin Martinez (Ralston)
120 - Kevin Nguyenduy (Ralston) over Jay Miller (FHS) (TF 22-7 4:00)
126 - Derrick Alfaro (FHS) pins Bradyn Anaya (Ralston)
132 - Orlando Estrada (FHS) major dec. Owen Elsasser (Ralston). 16-7
138 - Sam Abegglen (FHS) wins by forfeit
145 - Kevin Perez (FHS) over Alex Karasek (Ralston)
152 - AJ Ress-Conkey (Ralston) dec. Felix Bernal (FHS), 16-10
160 - Caden Corcoran (Ralston) dec. Justin Leon (FHS), 11-5
People are also reading…
170 - Michael Dalton (FHS) dec. Brian Sanchez (Ralston), 9-4
182 - Brandon Cavender (Ralston) pins Dylan Carlson (FHS)
195 - Angel Mejia (FHS) dec. Conner Leu (Ralston) (Dec 8-6)
220 - Benny Alfaro (FHS) pins Chris Vega (Ralston)
285 - Titus Richardson (FHS) pins Brian Balbuena (Ralston)
The girls were victorious 48-18, winning three of the five matches wrestled.
.
100 - Sofia Bianco (FHS) wins by forfeit
107 - Kyra Gonzalez (FHS) wins by forfeit
114 - Taylor Bergman (Ralston) pins Morgan Brahmer (FHS)
120 - Addison Wagner (FHS) wins by forfeit
126 - Kylie Sullivan (FHS) pins Oliviana Medina (Ralston)
132 - Kimberly Vicente-Gonzalez (FHS) wins by forfeit
138 - Dylen Ritchey (Ralston) pins Sophia Peterson (FHS)
145 - Sheccid Vallin (FHS) wins by forfeit
152 - Open
165 - Elda Adoko (Ralston) wins by forfeit
185 - Eny Bravo-Torcios (FHS) pins Abigial James (Ralston)
235 - Julissa Guerrero-Pena (FHS) pins Mya Arp (Ralston)