Fremont wins fourth-straight 6-3 over Lincoln Southwest

Fremont scratched out its fourth-straight win Monday night, taking down Lincoln Southwest 6-3 at Schilke Field.

The Tigers got most of its offensive work done in the first two innings, staking out a 5-0 lead.

“We did a good job of coming out and jumping on a very good team,” said Fremont coach Jeff Hayden.

A dying line drive off the bat of Cal Janke dropped into right field, bringing in the first run of the contest in the bottom of the first.

Jackson Cyza started the second inning rally with a lead-off double that missed leaving the park by a matter of inches.

A pair of walks followed to load the bases, then a passed ball brought in two more Tiger runs. A second passed ball brought in the fourth run of game.

Janke netted his second RBI of the contest with a ground-out to cap Fremont’s scoring until the bottom of the sixth.

“We died off a little bit,” Hayden said. “We’ve got to keep that approach and intensity.”

Fremont starter Carter Sintek made the most of the Tigers early lead, holding the Silver Hawks scoreless until the fourth inning.

A lead-off triple led and a pair of Fremont errors broke up the shutout and trimmed the Tigers' lead down to three, 5-2, in the top of the frame.

The Silver Hawks inched closer in the top of the sixth, taking advantage of the Tigers' third error of the contest to make it a two-run game.

Fremont got the run back in the home half of the inning. Jax Sorensen wore a pitch with two outs then worked his way to third on a stolen base and a passed ball.

Sintek drove him in by beating out an infield ground ball.

The senior’s day on the mound was done after striking out the first batter of the seventh then yielding a single through the left side of the infield.

Sintek ended the day scattering four hits, striking out five and walking three. All three Silver Hawk runs were unearned.

Sophomore Ryan Dix came on for the save, inducing a pair of pop fly outs for his second save in as many games.

“Every time Ryan’s gotten the ball, he’s gone out and shoved,” Hayden said. “It’s been good to see and I think he’s found a new role on the team.”

The Tigers entered the year with the closer role open with the graduation of Brady Benson, who set a program record last spring for saves.

“At the beginning of the year, we were looking at our pitching and we have a lot of guys that haven’t thrown a lot of varsity baseball, so it was a deal where we give them the ball and see what happens.”

Dix, in three appearances, has not allowed a hit in 4 ⅔ innings of work while striking out six.

His two saves have both been two-out appearances, with his first relief appearance being a 3 ⅓ inning shutout effort against Kearney.

“He’s got the mindset you want out of a pitcher,” Hayden said.

Fremont returns to the diamond Thursday, traveling to Millard North.

