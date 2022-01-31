Fremont wrestling competes in Norfolk

The Fremont wrestling teams took the to mats in Norfolk Saturday for the Norfolk Invitational.

Titus Richardson (285) led the Tigers with a first place finish.

Richardson won his semifinals match with a third period pin of Ryan Zatechka of Westside, then took first after a medical forfeit.

Benny Alfaro (195) also reached the championship match, but finished runner-up, losing a 9-8 decision against Liam Blaser of Columbus.

Other Fremont placers include Derrick Alfaro (126) and Michael Dalton (160) taking fourth and Quinlan Johnson finishing fifth.

The Tigers girls tied for third with 51 points.

Leading the charge was Kyra Gonzalez, who went undefeated at 100lbs to win the weight division. Teammate Sofia Blanco took third in the division.

Morgan Brahmer (107), Kylie Sullivan (126) and Eny Bravo-Torcios (185) all finished runner-up while Kimberly Vicente-Gonzalez (126), Hailey O’Brien (185) and Julissa Guerrero-Pena all took third.

