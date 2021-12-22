 Skip to main content
Fremont wrestling drops dual with Lincoln Southeast

Fremont wrestling lost its dual with Lincoln Southeast 44-36 Tuesday.

The Tigers return from the Christmas break with a dual against Creighton Prep on Dec. 30.

106 - Darrek Andrew (Southeast) wins by forfeit

113 - Quinlan Johnson (FHS) pins Joseph Schaffer (Southeast), 1:24

120 - Rafael Lima Martinez (Southeast) major dec. Chase Friedrich (FHS), 12-3

126 - Derrick Alfaro (FHS) pins Alex Hicken (Southeast), 1:55

132 - Rylee Rauner (Southeast) pins Orlando Estrada (FHS), 3:25

138 - Cole Schroder (Southeast) wins by forfeit

145 - Caleb Durr (Southeast) pins Felix Bernal (FHS), 3:38

152 - Kevin Perez (FHS) pins Beau Howard (Southeast), 1:58

160 - Justin Leon (FHS) pins Caden France (Southeast, 3:41

170 - Loren Pasco (Southeast) major dec. Michael Dalton (FHS), 10-1

182 - Sam Folmer (Southeast) pins Dylan Carlson (FHS), 0:21

195 - Max McClatchey (Southeast) pins Angel Mejia (FHS), 1:27

220 - Benny Alfaro (FHS) pins Stephen Sullivan-Diaz (Southeast), 0:43

285 - Titus Richardson (FHS) pins Cooper Johnson (Southeast), 1:19

