Fremont wrestling edges out Lincoln Northeast
Fremont edged out Lincoln Northeast 36-32 Tuesday night in Lincoln. 

The Tigers won the final three matches of the night - all by pin - to erase a 12-point deficit to claim the dual win. 

Fremont 36, Lincoln Northeast 32

106 - Danny Calderon (Fremont) pins Jake Vu (Northeast), 0:44

113 - Joel Molzahn (Fremont) win by decision Oliver Magee (Northeast), 5-0

120 - Joshua Shaner (Northeast) pins Orlando Estrada (Fremont), 0:54

126 - Camdyn Golden (Northeast) pins Derrick Alfaro (Fremont), 1:41

132 - Billy Walters (Northeast) win by major decision Felix Bernal (Fremont), 9-1

138 - Carlos Gomez (Fremont) wins by decision Roman Lott (Northeast), 8-5

145 - Daniel Krause (Northeast) wins by major decision Luke Follett (Fremont), 15-2

152 - Justin Leon (Fremont) wins by decision Garrett Morgan (Northeast), 1-0

160 - Thomas Wentz (Fremont) wins by sudden victory decision Nick Mahoney (Northeast), 2-0

170 - Jace Riffle (Northeast) pins Nathan Taylor (Fremont), 0:52

182 - Malachi Alley (Northeast) pins Angel Mejia (Fremont), 0:59

195 - Benny Alfaro (Fremont) pins Bobby Vogt (Northeast), 0:22

220 - Garret Moser (Fremont) pins Frank Vogt (Northeast), 1:36

285 - Titus Richardson (Fremont) pins Aiden Shottenkirk (Northeast), 0:51

