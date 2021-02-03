Fremont wrestling edges out Lincoln Northeast

Fremont edged out Lincoln Northeast 36-32 Tuesday night in Lincoln.
The Tigers won the final three matches of the night - all by pin - to erase a 12-point deficit to claim the dual win.
Fremont 36, Lincoln Northeast 32
106 - Danny Calderon (Fremont) pins Jake Vu (Northeast), 0:44
113 - Joel Molzahn (Fremont) win by decision Oliver Magee (Northeast), 5-0
120 - Joshua Shaner (Northeast) pins Orlando Estrada (Fremont), 0:54
126 - Camdyn Golden (Northeast) pins Derrick Alfaro (Fremont), 1:41
132 - Billy Walters (Northeast) win by major decision Felix Bernal (Fremont), 9-1
138 - Carlos Gomez (Fremont) wins by decision Roman Lott (Northeast), 8-5
145 - Daniel Krause (Northeast) wins by major decision Luke Follett (Fremont), 15-2
152 - Justin Leon (Fremont) wins by decision Garrett Morgan (Northeast), 1-0
160 - Thomas Wentz (Fremont) wins by sudden victory decision Nick Mahoney (Northeast), 2-0
170 - Jace Riffle (Northeast) pins Nathan Taylor (Fremont), 0:52