Fremont wrestling secures three individual titles at North Star Invite

The Fremont Boys wrestling team secured three individual champions at the Lincoln North Star Gator Invitational on Friday.

Tommy Wentz (170), Benny Alfaro (220) and Titus Richardson (285) all emerged with

Wentz, who was awarded the tournament's outstanding wrestler honor, moved up a weight class for the tournament and still emerged with the top placement.

Wentz went 5-0 on the day, securing a pins, a technical fall and two decisions.

His final win of the day, a 6-2 decision, came over Millard North's Guillermo Espinoza, who is ranked fourth in the state at 170lbs - Wentz is the No. 3 wrestler at 160lbs.

"Tommy is having an excellent season and what's unique about Tommy is that he is always seeking out the best competition, even if that means bumping up a weight class," Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said.

Alfaro also emerged from five matches Friday undefeated, claiming wins over the No. 4 and No. 5 wrestlers at 220lbs.

Alfaro earned a trio of pins and two decision for his five wins.