Fremont wrestling secures three individual titles at North Star Invite

The Fremont Boys wrestling team secured three individual champions at the Lincoln North Star Gator Invitational on Friday.
Tommy Wentz (170), Benny Alfaro (220) and Titus Richardson (285) all emerged with
Wentz, who was awarded the tournament's outstanding wrestler honor, moved up a weight class for the tournament and still emerged with the top placement.
Wentz went 5-0 on the day, securing a pins, a technical fall and two decisions.
His final win of the day, a 6-2 decision, came over Millard North's Guillermo Espinoza, who is ranked fourth in the state at 170lbs - Wentz is the No. 3 wrestler at 160lbs.
"Tommy is having an excellent season and what's unique about Tommy is that he is always seeking out the best competition, even if that means bumping up a weight class," Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said.
Alfaro also emerged from five matches Friday undefeated, claiming wins over the No. 4 and No. 5 wrestlers at 220lbs.
Alfaro earned a trio of pins and two decision for his five wins.
"Benny has a ton of talent and when his mind is right he can be a force to be reckoned with," Wilcox said. "Benny is very explosive and if he can stay consistent I believe he can be on the podium at state."
Richardson won four of his five matches by pin with his fifth win coming on an injury default with a win over the No. 5 wrestlers in the heavyweight class, who beat Richardson earlier this season.
"Titus continues to improve each week," Wilcox said "It was awesome to see him avenge a loss from earlier in the year and now that Titus is healthy we feel that he has the ability to do some special things at the end of the season."
Felix Bernal (132) also took third and Justin Leon (152) claimed a runner-up finish.
The Fremont girls wrestling team was also in action on Friday, securing 11 medalists at the Crete Girls Invite.
Madison Martinez and Tawnie Escamilla both finished runner-up and Eny Bravo claimed a third place finish.
Abby Beeck took fourth, Jaden Graham and Hailey O'Brien claimed fifth. Kyra Vicente-Gonzalez, Selena Rafaela-Hernandez, Abby Alvarez and Tristin Hansen took sixth and Taylor Story secured eighth.
"Our lady wrestlers continue to improve every day in practice," Wilcox said. "They continue to develop a passion for the sport and it's impressive to see how far they have come in such a short time."