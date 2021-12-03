Fremont wrestling starts season at Blair triangular

The Fremont wrestling team opened its season at the Blair triangular Thursday, falling 69-12 to the host school and 54-30 to Papillion-La Vista South.
The Tigers two wins against Blair came from a pair of Fremont’s returning state qualifiers Benny Alfaro (220) and Titus Richardson (285).
Both secured first period pins to get Fremont on the board.
Richardson picked up his second win of the winter against the Titans with a third period pin while Alfaro secured a win via forfeit.
Justin Leon (170) and Felix Bernal (152) both secured their first wins of the season against Papillion-La Vista South with a pair of first period pins.
Blair 69, Fremont 12
106 - FHS forfeit
113 - Luke Frost (Blair) major dec. Quinlan Johnson, 8-0
120 - FHS forfeit
126 - Tyson Brown (Blair) pins Sam Abegglen (FHS), 4:37
132 - Atticus Dick (Blair) tech. fall Orlando Estrada (FHS), 16-0 4:00
145 - Landon Templar (Blair) pins Kevin Perez (FHS), 3:33
152 - Yoan Camejo (Blair) pins Felix Bernal (FHS), 1:56
160 - Charlie Powers (Blair) pins Justin Leon (FHS), 3:25
170 - Kaden Sears (Blair) pins Michael Dalton (FHS), 5:04
182 - Laik Young (Blair) pins Dylan Carlson (FHS), 0:28
195 - Livai Opetaia (Blair) pins Angel Mejia (FHS), 0:14
220 - Benny Alfaro (FHS) pins Corban Landauer (Blair), 0:01
285 - Titus Richardson (FHS) pins Seagan Packet-Trisdale (Blair) 1:01
Papillion-La Vista South 54, Fremont 30
106 - Leo Kriegler (PLVS) wins by forfeit
113 - Quinlan Johnson (FHS) pins Hank Kriegler (PLVS), 5:18
120 - Kenny Needham (PLVS) wins by forfeit
126 - Trenton Lovings (PLVS) pins Sam Abegglen (FHS), 3:54
132 - Austin Brakenhoff (PLVS) tech. fall Orlando Estrada (FHS), 17-1, 6:00
138 - Aidan Brakenhoff (PLVS) wins by forfeit
145 - Cam Ralston (PLVS) pins Kevin Perez (FHS), 5:36
152 - Felix Bernal (FHS) pins Jason Rivera (PLVS), 1:59
160 - Justin Leon (FHS) pins Kylan Connor (PLVS), 0:39
170 - Brody Wilson (PLVS) major decision Michael Dalton (FHS), 12-4
182 - Trace Marco (PLVS) pins Dylan Carlson (FHS), 0:36
195 - Cannon O`Connor (PLVS) pins Angel Mejia (FHS), 2:35
220 - Benny Alfaro (FHS) win by forfeit
285 - Titus Richardson (FHS) pins Aaron Thiemann (PLVS), 4:54