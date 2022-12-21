Fremont wrestling teams beat Lincoln Southeast

Fremont wrestling will go into the winter break riding the high of a pair of dual win with the boys taking down Lincoln Southeast 56-21 and the girls winning 59-9.

The upper weights did most of the heavy lifting for the Fremont boys, rattling off five-straight pins between 170lbs to 285lbs.

Michael Dalton (170), Angel Mejia (182), Benny Alfaro (195), Preston Wagner (220) and Titus Richardson (285) all earned pins with only Wagner’s match extending into the second period.

Alfaro spent the shortest time on the mat, ending his bout in 29 seconds.

Fremont also picked up win by Quinlan Johnson (120) in the form of a 4-0 decision, Derrick Alfaro (132) with a first period pin and Kevin Perez (145) with a second period pin.

Ayden Bohaboj (138) and Joshua Rodriguez both had close losses with Bohaboj losing an 8-6 decision in overtime and Rodriguez getting put to his back with 18 seconds left in the third period.

The girls won seven weights by forfeit and went 3-2 in the five matches wrestled.

Kyra Gonzalez (105) picked up a first period pin over Thalia Rivera to start the day.

Kaylee Bedsole (120) kept her perfect record with a dominant 20-5 tech. fall win in the second period.

Sheccid Vallin (155) secured a second period pin of Raye Aldag for the final Tigers win on the mat.

The Fremont girls will be the first to get back on the mats, taking part in the Winnebago Invite on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Tigers dual with Omaha Buena Vista scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to forecasted inclement weather.

The boys return to action on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Creighton Prep Invitational.