Fremont's Ben Menking win 16-yard division at 51st Cornhusker Trap Shoot

Ben Menking had to be extra perfect at the 51st Cornhusker Trap Shoot last week. The junior at Fremont High School didn’t miss a single clay in 75 attempts during regulation shooting in the 16-yard division, but he was matched by three other competitors. Menking got his rounds in during the early portion of the event and went most of the day thinking there would only be one other competitor in the shoot-off. “They had this new online scoresheet, which they apparently didn’t update it or something, so I went the whole day without knowing there would be two other people,” Menking said. “That kind of helped because I thought there was only going to be one other person.” Menking was a deadeye again in the shoot-off, going 25-for-25 while his competitors faltered down the stretch. “Trap is really a mental game, so I was just trying to get in a zone where you don’t think about really anything and just let the day go by you,” Menking said. “It was a peaceful day. It was a windy day before, but it was a really nice day, which helped. The wind and everything was just perfect. Everything was just right.” This is one of the highest placements of Menking’s career that dates back to middle school. He started shooting once he reached sixth grade and secured a third place finish during his time in the junior ranks.