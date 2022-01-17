 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont's Benny Alfaro claims HAC title

Fremont's Benny Alfaro takes down an opponent during a match at the Creighton Prep Invite. Alfaro won a HAC individual championship Saturday at 195-pounds.

 Jack Denker

Fremont’s Benny Alfaro led the Tigers at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Saturday, claiming the Tigers lone conference championship.

Fremont finished eighth in the team standings with 70 team points.

Alfaro (195) opened the day with a pin of Andres Zuniga of Lincoln East in 2:47, then came back with a 12-4 major decision in the semifinals against Rylee Hammer of Norfolk.

Alfaro earned a 3-2 decision against Liam Blaser of Columbus in the first place match to take home the individual conference crown.

The senior picked up an escape point in the second period, which stood as the difference in the match as Blaser escaped twice in the third period—once at the start of the period and then again after Alfaro secured a takedown.

Titus Richardson (285) also reached the championship bout, but finished runner-up after dropping a 3-0 decision against Brayden Heffner of Norfolk.

Richardson’s first two matches of the day didn’t leave the opening period with the senior heavyweight pinning both opponents within the first two minutes of action.

Justin Leon (160) was the third placer for the Tigers, taking home third after an undefeated run through the backside of the bracket.

Leon won his opening match with a second period pin in the quarterfinals, then lost to Jack Baptista of Lincoln Southwest in a third period pin.

Leon wouldn’t lose the rest of the tournament, beating Will Martin of Lincoln Pius with a second period pin and then Nick Sutton of Kearney in a 13-5 major decision in the third place match.

