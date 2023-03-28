Fremont held the high-powered Papillion-La Vista South to just a single run Tuesday night on the road, but that was enough offense for the Titans to sneak past the Tigers 1-0.

Papio South, ranked third in the state by the Omaha World-Herald, came into the game averaging 13 runs, hanging a dozen on Creighton Prep and 13 against both Gretna and Lincoln Southwest.

Senior Brandt Phillips looked like Zeus through the first three frames, caging the Titans to the tune of five strikeouts - he finished with nine - while not allowing a base runner.

"That was a great outing out of him, especially considering what these guys have done offensively," said Fremont coach Jeff Hayden. "He had good command of all his pitches."

After being hampered by control issues as a junior, Phillips through two starts and nine innings of work has walked just one batter while racking up 17 punch outs.

"His mental approach is much better than it was last year as far as what he is trying to accomplish with pitches and how we're trying to set guys up," Hayden said. "He's always physically had all the tools, but he's made a lot of good mental strides so far this year."

It's be Phillips' first walk and almost a second walk that would allow Papio South to put the lone run of the game on the board.

Riley Schrader worked a one-out walk to become the Titans first base runner of the night then stole second base.

After a strikeout, Brice Wallar drew what he thought was a second walk on a wild pitch that allowed Schrader to move up to third. It was only the third ball of the at-bat.

After he made the trot back from first base, Waller flipped a bloop single into center, which would be the Titans' only hit of the game.

Fremont had it's chances to score in the top half of the fourth inning.

Back-to-back walks to Colin Ridder and Charlie Richmond put a pair of runners aboard for the Tigers. Ryan Dix joined them on the base paths by wearing a pitch in the back to load the bases with one out.

The Tigers scoring efforts were thwarted by a diving catch by Jordan Rowe in right field on a hit by Landon Lamson.

"That's a flare that even it gets caught, it's not deep enough to tag up, but also too you've got to be out enough that if the ball drops you can score on it," Hayden said. "The kid made a great play and we were kind of caught in no man's land."

The top of the fourth would close on a strikeout, ending Fremont's best scoring threat of the night.

Dom Escovedo and Ryan Dix, who tossed a 1-2-3 sixth inning in relief, both notched two-out singles in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, for Fremont's two hits on the game.

"This year we're going to pitch it well and play good defense and that gives us a chance to beat a lot of teams, but if we're not scoring runs that's impossible," Hayden said. "We've got to fine-tune our approach a little bit and fine-tune what we're looking for and also we've got to get more aggressive."

Fremont will be seeing ranked teams the rest of the week with No. 6 Millard North coming to town at 5 p.m. Thursday and a road trip to No. 4 Millard South at 5 p.m. Friday.