Fremont's Cameron Indra adjusting to life at No. 1 singles

Life at No. 1 singles has been an adjustment for Fremont’s Cameron Indra.
“It’s taken a lot of getting used to it, but I’ve been ready for this position since I started playing here,” Indra said. “I’ve definitely seen a lot of different opponents and trying to get used to different opponents is interesting as well.”
Primarily a doubles player as an underclassmen while also starting at the No. 3 singles spot as a sophomore, he was vaulted to the top of the Fremont line-up as a junior and has grabbed a hold of the spot.
“I’m still trying to get used to singles, but I did play a couple of tournament this summer and it’s kind of the same thing, but with better opponents,” Indra said. ““It’s definitely the most hype and it feels good to lead the team.”
On Tuesday, he picked up his first win at No. 1 singles in dual action, besting Millard South’s No. 1 David Carey 8-4.
“He is allowing himself to be coached, which is good because in No. 1 singles it’s everybody’s best player so it’s hard to focus on your own game and fixing things in your own game,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said.
As a team, Fremont lost 5-4 to the Patriots in a dual that came down to the final matches.
“I knew it was going to be a close one, we’ve seen them three times in the last week between two different invites and now today,” said Bigsby. “I really thought if we could come out of doubles up two to one rather than down one to two then we had a chance.
Fremont picked up its lone doubles win with Indra and Jacob Broeker combining at No. 3 doubles to beat David Carry and Kaleb Teply 8-4.
The Tigers No. 2 double squad of Colby Robinson and Bryce Reeson came out on the wrong side of a tie breaker in their match, falling 9-8 (3).
At No. 1 doubles, Brandon Gallo and Gage Ritthaler lost 8-0 to give the Patriots eventual difference in the match.
Ritthaler battled to a 9-7 win at No. 4 singles after falling behind 7-6 to Drew Dvries.
“The guy came to the net every single point on Gage and Gage just kept his cool,” Bigsby said. “That match was a big as any of them.”
Broeker dropped his No. 2 singles match to Tepley 8-5 after a back-and-forth battle.
Gallo also fell in a 8-5 loss to Wyatt Williams at No. 3 singles.
At No. 5 singles, Reeson was shutout by Nolan Galgerud, 8-0.
Robinson picked up the final Fremont win of the day at No. 6 singles, besting Garrett Denton 8-4.
“We are seeing some wins across the board, we are growing and improving and getting some experience,” Bigsby said.
Fremont remains on its home courts for its next action, hosting Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southwest for a triangular Thursday.