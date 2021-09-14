Fremont's Cameron Indra adjusting to life at No. 1 singles

Life at No. 1 singles has been an adjustment for Fremont’s Cameron Indra.

“It’s taken a lot of getting used to it, but I’ve been ready for this position since I started playing here,” Indra said. “I’ve definitely seen a lot of different opponents and trying to get used to different opponents is interesting as well.”

Primarily a doubles player as an underclassmen while also starting at the No. 3 singles spot as a sophomore, he was vaulted to the top of the Fremont line-up as a junior and has grabbed a hold of the spot.

“I’m still trying to get used to singles, but I did play a couple of tournament this summer and it’s kind of the same thing, but with better opponents,” Indra said. ““It’s definitely the most hype and it feels good to lead the team.”

On Tuesday, he picked up his first win at No. 1 singles in dual action, besting Millard South’s No. 1 David Carey 8-4.

“He is allowing himself to be coached, which is good because in No. 1 singles it’s everybody’s best player so it’s hard to focus on your own game and fixing things in your own game,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said.

As a team, Fremont lost 5-4 to the Patriots in a dual that came down to the final matches.