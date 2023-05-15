A pair of Fremont golfer survived soggy conditions on their home course Monday to advance to the state tournament next week.

Tigers Drake Hull and Carson Vecera each finished in the top ten at the Class A-3 district tournament host by Fremont Golf Club to secure their spots in Norfolk.

“I think grind was the best word for it,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg. “They both started out pretty shaky. ...That’s just their maturity as golfers to be able to not get down and just give up on that round and just push through and produce a good score on a day where they maybe didn’t have their best stuff.”

Hull climbed up to fifth with a +6, 77.

“I played pretty well, hit the ball, but caught some unfortunate breaks, but there is nothing you can do about it, just got to keep playing,” Hull said.

The bulk of the damage to the sophomore’s scorecard came on the front nine as he mixed in one birdie to four bogeys and one double for a +5, 40.

He came in just one over on the backside at 37 to settle in to a 77.

Vecera finished in 8th place with a +9, 80.

“Today was a long day,” Vecera said. “It was tough both mentally and physically. It was a tough front nine, then on the back we started to get going.”

Vecera also struggled with the front nine, turning in a +7, 42, through nine holes, turning in pars on first and sixth.

A pair of birdies on the 15th and the 18th offset two bogeys and a double on the backside

For both Hull and Vecera, this will be their second-straight season ending the year at the state tournament.

“Being able to get to go a second time, you’re experienced, you’ve been there and you know what to expect and I think that gives you a better chance to post a score,” Burg said. “The goal for them is going to be to get a medal. We’ve played Norfolk a few times this season and I think they both think it sets up close to ours.”

Hull is coming off a tie for 11th place last year as a freshman and has eyes to move up the leaderboard while Vecera is hoping to improve upon his 69th place finish last year.

“If I can get top ten and play solid golf all around, I’ll be happy,” Hull said.

Fremont finished fifth in the team standings with a 358, missing the top three cutoff to repeat its team qualification into state.

“We knew we needed a lot of guys to shoot at or below their averages, but it just didn’t happen today,” Burg said.

Lincoln Southeast took home the A-3 crown with a 311 team score followed by Lincoln Southwest at 320 and Gretna at 323.

The Knights were led by individual medalist Thomas Bryson, who took home the title with a +1, 72, fending off Gretna’s Beau Peterson, who finished at +2, 73.

The Class A state tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Norfolk Country Club.