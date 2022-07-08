Fremont's Drake Hull finishes 34th at Nebraska Junior Amateur

Fremont's Drake Hull finished 34th at the 55th Nebraska Junior Amateur tournament Friday at the Beatrice Country Club.

He shot a +21, 237, and was one of 18 golfers in the tournament to post an even par or better round.

The sophomore shot his best round of the tournament on the opening day Wednesday, posting an even par 72, going into the second day of the tournament in a tie for second place.

Hull fell out of contention with a second round +12, 84, but still earned the right to golf on the final day.

He shot a final round +9, 81, Friday to conclude the meet.

Trevor Gutschewski won title with a -3, 213, shooting 70-72-71 to beat the rest of the field by five strokes.

Five other Fremont-area golfers missed the cut at the tournament.

Carson Vexera was the closest to playing one extra day, shooting a +17, 161 (83-78).

Boston Bojanski shot a +32, 176 (87-89), Jackson Luebbe finished at +33, 177 (87-90) and Trey Mooney shot a +39, 183 (90-93).

Fremont's Ansley Giesselmann was the only area golfer in the 22nd edition of the girls Nebraska Junior Amateur tournament, also at the Beatrice Country Club.

The sophomore missed the cut, shooting a +33, 177. She shot a 90 on Wednesday then shaved three strokes on Thursday for an 87.

Katie Ruge won the girls tournament with a +10, 226 (78-72-76), beating runner-up Julia Karmazin by two strokes.