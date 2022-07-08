 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Fremont's Drake Hull finishes 34th at Nebraska Junior Amateur

FRE_052522_FHS Golf_p2.jpg

Fremont's Drake Hull watches his shot into the green on Hole No. 2 at the Norfolk Country Club during the first day of the Class A state tournament Tuesday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont's Drake Hull finished 34th at the 55th Nebraska Junior Amateur tournament Friday at the Beatrice Country Club. 

He shot a +21, 237, and was one of 18 golfers in the tournament to post an even par or better round. 

The sophomore shot his best round of the tournament on the opening day Wednesday, posting an even par 72, going into the second day of the tournament in a tie for second place. 

Hull fell out of contention with a second round +12, 84, but still earned the right to golf on the final day. 

He shot a final round +9, 81, Friday to conclude the meet. 

Trevor Gutschewski won title with a -3, 213, shooting 70-72-71 to beat the rest of the field by five strokes. 

Five other Fremont-area golfers missed the cut at the tournament. 

Carson Vexera was the closest to playing one extra day, shooting a +17, 161 (83-78). 

Boston Bojanski shot a +32, 176 (87-89), Jackson Luebbe finished at +33, 177 (87-90) and Trey Mooney shot a +39, 183 (90-93). 

Fremont's Ansley Giesselmann was the only area golfer in the 22nd edition of the girls Nebraska Junior Amateur tournament, also at the Beatrice Country Club. 

The sophomore missed the cut, shooting a +33, 177. She shot a 90 on Wednesday then shaved three strokes on Thursday for an 87. 

Katie Ruge won the girls tournament with a +10, 226 (78-72-76), beating runner-up Julia Karmazin by two strokes. 

