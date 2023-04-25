Fremont's Drake Hull returned to the medal stand with a 13th place finish at the Beatrice Invite.

The sophomore shot 78 - 39 on both sides - to pull out a medal from a hotly contested field.

Creighton Prep's Connor Steicher won with a 71 as 16 competitors broke 80.

Carson Vecera just missed the cutoff for a medal, turning an 80 - also shooting the same score on the front and backside.

Beau Shanahan carded a 92 and Derrick Meyer added a 99 to giver Fremont a team score of 349.

Anthony Chevalier also shot a 108 for the Tigers.

Fremont will play in the Capitol City Invite Thursday at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln for their next tournament