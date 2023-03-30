It didn’t matter to the Fremont boys golf team that the wind was howling Thursday at the Fremont Golf Club or that the grass hadn’t yet turned back to its typical shade of emerald.

The Tigers were just grateful to be out on the course for first time in competition and second time total since the season kicked off for its home triangular.

“The weather has kept up off the course, so it’s been a ton of time in our simulator room, but not a ton of time on the actual golf course hitting actual golf shots,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg. “There was some shaking off rust for all of them with the way they started.”

Fremont’s Drake Hull started his second year as a Tiger with an event win, shooting 75, 39 on the front and 36 on the back.

“It was definitely tough out there,” Hull said. “The pin locations had some sneaky little breaks in them, but I just tried to stay as a patient as I could.”

Hull’s coming off a 19th place finish at state last year and also picked up a Junior PGA Tour win during the summer months.

“He took that state qualification and really used it as a springboard in the summer and really worked hard and competed all summer long,” Burg said. “That’s what you saw today, he was ready to come out and compete and there wasn’t the nerves that he had as a freshman.”

The summer success inspired his aspirations to move up the podium in his sophomore campaign.

“The goal this year is top ten at state, I really feel like I can do it,” Hull said.

The sophomore headlines a group of three returners for the Tigers along with Carson Vecera and Beau Shanahan, who will make up the upper third of Fremont’s line-up this season.

On Thursday, Shanahan finished in a tie for fourth place with an 83. He shot 40 on the front side and 43 on the back.

Vecera was a shot back in fifth place, finishing with an 84. He made the turn with a 43 then shaved off two strokes to come in on a 41.

Rounding out Fremont’s runner-up team score of 344 was Anthony Chevalier, who shot a 102. Derrick Meyer grouped up with the varsity group and shot a 110.

In Fremont’s JV grouping, Zach Sawyer shot a 103, Ryder Winn carded a 104 and Carter Franzen ended the day with 108, collectively throwing their hats into the ring to occupy the final two spots in the varsity line up.

“I kind of expect four or five guys to fight for those last two spots all season long,” Burg said.

Norfolk won the team title at the triangular, edging out the Tigers with a 328 team score.

Fremont will be back in action at 10 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Oak Hills Country Club for the Papillion-La Vista Invite.

The Tigers will follow it up with a home quad on Wednesday, April 5—making up Fremont’s original season-opener—barring additional bad weather.