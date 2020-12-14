Fremont's fourth quarter rally falls short

Fremont’s fourth quarter rally fell two points short Saturday night as the Tigers fell 62-60 to Benson.
The Tigers entered the fourth quarter trailing by eight, 50-42, and saw the deficit rise to as much as 12 at the five minutes, 26 seconds mark of the final frame before Micah Moore and Carter Sintek powered a comeback attempt.
The junior duo, who combined for 36 points on the night, scored 15 of the Tigers last 18 points - Dawson Glause accounted for the other three points.
Moore did his work inside the arc while Sintek rained three’s with each hitting making three shots, allowing Fremont to make it a two-point game, 62-60.
Benson had a chance to ice away the game, but missed both free throws on the opposite end, giving the Tigers a shot to tie or win the game with 14.2 seconds to work with.
Fremont worked Sintek open in the corner, but the junior’s shot was off the mark, allowing the Bunnies to escape as the first win of the season eluded the Tigers, who fall to 0-4.
Sintek finished the night with 20 points with five 3-pointers.
“The first three games, he hasn’t shot the ball real well, but he is a kid that is a great shooter and just needed to see some go through and so now I think it’s on,” Fremont coach Joe Tynon said.
Moore finished with 16 points.
Fremont controlled the early portion of the game, jumping out to a 22-13 lead in the first quarter.
The Bunnies worked their way back into the game, eventually taking a 32-31 lead into halftime.
“There was (a stretch) of two or three minutes in that second quarter where we lost a little focus on our scout and didn’t rebound the ball and that was kind of the difference in the ball game,” Tynon said.
Benson’s momentum carried over into the second half as the Bunnies built up their eight-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Benson Marcus Shakeer went for 28 points to lead the Bunnies.
On Friday, Fremont fell 60-39 to Grand Island.
The Tigers matched the Islander in the opening frame, battling to a 14-14 before Grand Island pulled away to lead 30-20 at halftime.
Fremont hosts Omaha Burke Friday night.
