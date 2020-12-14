Fremont's fourth quarter rally falls short

Fremont’s fourth quarter rally fell two points short Saturday night as the Tigers fell 62-60 to Benson.

The Tigers entered the fourth quarter trailing by eight, 50-42, and saw the deficit rise to as much as 12 at the five minutes, 26 seconds mark of the final frame before Micah Moore and Carter Sintek powered a comeback attempt.

The junior duo, who combined for 36 points on the night, scored 15 of the Tigers last 18 points - Dawson Glause accounted for the other three points.

Moore did his work inside the arc while Sintek rained three’s with each hitting making three shots, allowing Fremont to make it a two-point game, 62-60.

Benson had a chance to ice away the game, but missed both free throws on the opposite end, giving the Tigers a shot to tie or win the game with 14.2 seconds to work with.

Fremont worked Sintek open in the corner, but the junior’s shot was off the mark, allowing the Bunnies to escape as the first win of the season eluded the Tigers, who fall to 0-4.

Sintek finished the night with 20 points with five 3-pointers.