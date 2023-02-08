LINCOLN - Haylee Bates was angry.

A day’s worth of bowling just to get to the Class A girl’s individual title game was nearing the point of being wasted as she trailed by 30 pins in the second game of the championship match Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes.

“I did not want to come this far just to lose like that,” Bates said. “I bowled all Monday and we won and I bowled all day today, and I thought I bowled pretty good, so I was just so angry at myself for bowling not to what my ability was. I knew that I needed to string strikes together to at least have a chance.”

Bates mounted a comeback in the final six frames to overcome Bellevue West’s Carie Mascarello 385-369 and win the program’s first girls individual championship.

“She had a good look at the lanes all day, but the nerves took over a little bit the first game,” said Fremont coach Mark McKenzie. “When nerves take over, it’s impressive when she gathered herself, found her target, relaxed and came through with the win.”

The comeback started with a strike in a fifth. Then another in the sixth until Bates was staring at five-straight X’s between the fifth and ninth frame.

The string ended in disaster as Bates left up a 5-7 split to start the tenth frame just after Mascarello left in open frame in the ninth.

“I thought I was going to miss it and I was going to lose,” Bates said. “It was so neck-and-neck.”

With the shot of the tournament, Bates secured her final shot in the tenth, smacking the five pin into the seventh for the spare.

“I love trying to pick those up,” Bates said. “Very rarely do I actually pick them up. I knew that I needed to pick it up to at least have a chance and I’m so happy that I did, but it was so nerve wracking.”

The Class A individual title matched the ending Bates had drawn up Tuesday night after contemplating Fremont’s team’s state title Monday. She decided she needed a matching medal to complete her set.

“I wanted it to happen, so bad,” Bates said.

From the onset, Bates had the hot hand at Sun Valley Lanes, posting the high round of the qualifying portion of the tournament with her first game at 244. She followed it up a 194, a 183 and a 175 to take the top seed with a scoring average of 199.

Teammate Karina Capron was just off her pace, earning the No. 2 seed with games of 202, 198, 182 and 212.

Kayleigh McKenzie made it 3-for-3 for Tigers in the quarterfinals, taking the No. 7 seed with games of 189, 151, 156 and 150 for a scoring average of 161.5.

This is the second-straight year Fremont has occupied three of the last eight spots in the tournament.

Capron and McKenzie’s seeding meant a Tiger-on-Tiger game in the opening round in which the lower-seeded McKenzie knocked off Capron 411-370.

Bates cruised through her quarterfinals match 357-314 against Millard North’s Emily Merten.

McKenzie drew Mascarello in the semifinals and almost made it an all-Fremont final, but lost by a single pin, 331-330.

Bates dominated the semifinals with a 99-pin win over Westside’s Jordyn Shields, 385-286.