Fremont's Hull reaches medal stand as freshman

Fremont's Drake Hull is taking home a medal from his first appearance at the Class A state golf tournament.

The freshman weathered a soggy day at the Norfolk Country Club Wednesday to shot a +6, 78, in the final round.

He finished tied for 19th with a +11, 155, two-day score, and is the first Tiger to medal since Collin Brown did so in 2015.

Hull erased a portion of his eight bogeys on the day with birdies on the second and 17th holes to go alongside eight pars.

As a team, Fremont finished 11th, shooting a 339 on day two to finish with a 670 team score.

Tyler Show finished tied for 38th with a two-day score of +18, 162, shooting a +10, 82, on the final day of competition.

Beau Shanahan finished 65th shooting a 175 for the tournament, ending with a +17, 89.

Carson Vecera was four spots back in 69th with a two-day tally of 179, carding a +18, 90, on the final day to round out the team score.

Alex Riessen shaved four strokes from his score Tuesday to shoot a 95, accumulating 194 shots for the tournament.

Lincoln Southeast's Thomas Bryson, also a freshman, won the individual title, shooting an even par 72 Wednesday to finish -3, 141, for the tournament.

He joins the company of Norfolk's Luke Kluver (2016), Fremont's Connor Niehaus (2008) and Creighton Prep's Pat Duffy (1987) to win a Class A state title as a freshman.

Lincoln East's Thomas Gatlin finished runner-up shooting an even par, 144.

The Spartans outlasted Omaha Westside by a stroke to take home the team title, 596 to 597 with Gatlin sinking a par putt on the 18th green to seal Lincoln East's team title.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0