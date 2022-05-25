 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fremont's Hull reaches medal stand as freshman

  • Updated
  • 0
FRE_052622_FHS Golf_p1.jpg

Fremont's Drake Hull watches his tee shot on hole No. 3 at Norfolk Country Club during the first day of play at the Class A state tournament. As a freshman, Hull medaled for the Tigers, finishing in a tie for 19th place.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont's Drake Hull is taking home a medal from his first appearance at the Class A state golf tournament. 

The freshman weathered a soggy day at the Norfolk Country Club Wednesday to shot a +6, 78, in the final round. 

He finished tied for 19th with a +11, 155, two-day score, and is the first Tiger to medal since Collin Brown did so in 2015.

Hull erased a portion of his eight bogeys on the day with birdies on the second and 17th holes to go alongside eight pars.

As a team, Fremont finished 11th, shooting a 339 on day two to finish with a 670 team score.

Tyler Show finished tied for 38th with a two-day score of +18, 162, shooting a +10, 82, on the final day of competition. 

Beau Shanahan finished 65th shooting a 175 for the tournament, ending with a +17, 89. 

Carson Vecera was four spots back in 69th with a two-day tally of 179, carding a +18, 90, on the final day to round out the team score. 

People are also reading…

Alex Riessen shaved four strokes from his score Tuesday to shoot a 95, accumulating 194 shots for the tournament. 

Lincoln Southeast's Thomas Bryson, also a freshman, won the individual title, shooting an even par 72 Wednesday to finish -3, 141, for the tournament.

He joins the company of Norfolk's Luke Kluver (2016), Fremont's Connor Niehaus (2008) and Creighton Prep's Pat Duffy (1987) to win a Class A state title as a freshman.

Lincoln East's Thomas Gatlin finished runner-up shooting an even par, 144. 

The Spartans outlasted Omaha Westside by a stroke to take home the team title, 596 to 597 with Gatlin sinking a par putt on the 18th green to seal Lincoln East's team title.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic critical Of Wimbledon’s Russian and Belarusian player ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News