Fremont’s Kate Denker secured a bronze finish at the Heartland Athletic Conference tennis tournament Friday, finishing third at No. 2 singles.

Denker opened the day with a marathon comeback win over Lincoln Southeast’s Brooke Lowe. She lost the opening set 6-3, then regrouped to force a third set with a 6-4 win.

Denker had to battle back again in the first to ten third set, going down 6-0 before rattling off 10-straight points to move on to the semifinals.

Lincoln East’s Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur got the better of Denker in the semifinals, claiming a pair of 6-1 wins to send Denker to the third place match where she won 8-3 over Kearney’s Emilee Anderson.

The Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team Abbie Bigsby and Rebecca Baker also reached the semifinals, but took back-to-back losses to Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East to finish fourth.

The duo’s semifinals match was paused due to lightening with the pair down a set after losing 6-4 in the opening set. Once play resumed, Bigsby and Baker tied the match at 1-1 with a 6-2 win.

Southeast won the third set 10-6.

In the third place match, Bigsby and Baker lost 8-5.

No. 2 doubles Bethany Miller and McKenzie Thayer advanced out of the opening round with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Norfolk, then lost to Lincoln Southwest (6-3, 6-2) in the quarterfinals.

The duo rattled off back-to-back wins on the backside of the bracket to take home fifth, beating Lincoln Southeast 8-4 and Lincoln Pius X 8-6.

No. 1 singles Nora Pentel was bounced to the backside of the bracket in the quarterfinals, falling 6-0, 6-0 to Lincoln Southwest. She fell 8-3 to Lincoln High and 8-1 to Lincoln North Star to finish in eighth place.

Fremont finished fifth in the team standings.

The final tournament of the year looms for the Tigers with the Class A state tournament set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha.