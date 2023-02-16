OMAHA - Fremont Kaylee Bedsole stamped her mark into the Tigers wrestling book Thursday on the opening day of the Girls State Wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center.

The freshman 120-pounder guaranteed her spot on the podium with a pair of wins, becoming the second Fremont girl to secure a state medal, the first Tiger to win multiple matches at state and the first freshman medalist.

"She just goes out there and is a beast," said Fremont coach Ben Wilcox. "She's even keel, she doesn't get too high or too low. She just goes out there and takes care of business."

Bedsole started the day by making quick work of Winside's Emily Jeager, pinning her in 1:10.

"I was definitely a little nervous in my first match," Bedsole said. "I knew what to expect, but at the same time, it's high school season, so it really matter.

In the quarterfinals, West Holt's Madalyn Pistulka survived nearly a minute of Bedsole attempting to get a second period pin before succumbing to the Tiger's pressure at the 5:15 mark in the third period.

"I was really working on it," Bedsole said. "I bet that's the longest it's taken me to pin someone."

Bedsole (42-3) will have a shot at ascending to the state title match Friday night, facing Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson, who is 52-1 on the year.

The semifinals are set for 6:30 p.m.

Julissa Guererro (235) was bounced to the consolation bracket after getting pinned in the opening seconds of the third period by Omaha Marian's Amaya Mclaren.

She'll face Minden's Savannah Koch in her match Friday.

In the morning session, much like the streets to CHI Health Center Thursday morning, the Fremont boy's opening day at the Class A state tournament was rough sledding.

All five Tigers were bounced to the consolation bracket with just Benny Alfaro (195) and Titus Richardson (285) making it out of the opening round with a win.

"We knew that Benny and Titus were going to have tough matches in the quarters," Wilcox said.

Alfaro made quick work of his opening round opponent, pinning Bellevue East's Caleb Fogoros in 1:39.

The senior drew Norfolk's Kayden Kettler in the quarterfinals. Alfaro struggled to find any offense against the longer Kettler, losing a 7-2 decision.

He'll face the winner of North Platte's Dominik Decent and Lincoln Southwest Titus Miron.

Richardson followed a similar path, putting North Platte's Jaxon Halverson on his back in 1:14 in his first match.

In the quarterfinals, Richardson couldn't find an opening against Omaha Central's Jamison Kemp, losing a 7-1 decision.

The senior will face the winner of Elkhorn South's Cooper Perrien And Millard West's James Koubsky in his next match.

Both remain in the hunt for state medals, which would put the duo in rarified air. Alfaro is seeking to become just the sixth three-time state medalist for Fremont while Richardson would become the first heavyweight in program history with multiple state medals.

Quinlan Johnson (113) lasted the entire match in the opening round, but lost a 10-3 decision to Norfolk's Chase Firenze.

He will face Lincoln Pius X's George Ivanov in his next match.

Michael Dalton (170) found his back to the back in his opening round match at the 5:26 mark of the third period, losing to Norfolk's Hudson Waldow.

He draws Kearney's Taj Wilson for his next match.

Preston Wagner (220) landed the opening points of his first state match, but got caught by Lincoln Southeast's Stephen Sullivan-Diaz in the second period, ultimately getting pinned in the 2:43.

The freshman will search for his first win at state against Bellevue East's Chase Timm.

"It's going to be a grind and a battle, but if they win three in-a-row, they can be medalists too, and everyone one of them has won three matches in-a-row at a tournament," Wilcox said.

The Class A state wrestling tournament will resume Friday at 9 a.m. with the first and second rounds of wrestle backs. The third round of consolation wrestling will be held at 6:30 p.m. that evening.