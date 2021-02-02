Fremont's Kayleigh McKenzie, boys team capture district titles

McKenzie, Johnson (3rd) and Montoya (6th) all qualified for state as individuals.

“For those of us who have been in it for a while, this is a culmination of 15 years of really hard work trying to get it sanctioned,” said Lincoln Pius X coach Larry Puteney, who was among those, which included Sun Valley Lanes owner John Losito, pushing the sport to land on an NSAA shelf. “To finally get to this point and see kids get recognized and participate for their school, we’re going to have a state championship (and) I couldn’t be more excited.”

Prior to this school year, bowlers had an outlet to play the sport, but it was restricted to outside-of school clubs who hold seasons in the spring.

Outside of the club finals being televised on NET, the sport had little exposure at the high school age level. But that changed last April when the NSAA got the 31 necessary votes to eclipse the 60% needed for bowling to be sanctioned.

“We were pretty excited that it would be sanctioned this year after the few years being just club,” Dane Conner said. “It feels pretty good to know that it’s the same qualification as basketball and football.”

McKenzie said the club and high school seasons feel about the same, though there is more competition at the high school level.