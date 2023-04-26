A five-run seventh inning wasn’t enough for Fremont to avoid defeat Tuesday at the hands of Lincoln Northeast.

The Tigers rallied after trailing by six going into the final inning, but fell a run short in a 7-6 loss.

The first four Fremont batters reached in the top of the seventh, starting with a single by Brooks Eyler.

Colin Ridder drove him in with a double to center.

A walk to Jackson Cyza and a single by Jariel ORtiz-Garcia loaded the bases for the Tigers.

Fremont got down to its final out with an RBI ground out by Ryan Dix and a pop out, but back-to-back singles kept the rally alive with Cooper Weitzel’s single driving in a pair and Landon Schurman’s bringing the Tigers within a run.

The rally was cut short on a line-out to second, dropping the Tigers to 6-11 on the year.

Northeast put up steady offense to build up it’s 7-1 lead going into the seventh.

The Rockets tallied a single run in the first, second and fifth innings and splurged for a pair in both the third and fourth frames.

Fremont starter Brandt Phillips yielded six of the seven runs in three innings of work, giving up four hits while walking six and striking out three.

Garrett Rau allowed one run to score in two innings of action while striking out three.

Logan Eggen also tossed an inning, allowing one hit and walking one.

Fremont will be the eighth seed in the Bellevue Baseball Invitational starting Thursday and will get a rematch with top-seeded Bellevue West at 3:30 p.m.

The Tigers will play again at 3:30 p.m. Friday with the result of Thursday’s game dictating who and where the Tigers will play.