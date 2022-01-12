 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont's McCabe nominated to McDonald's All-American Game

Fremont senior Taylor McCabe is one of four basketball players from Nebraska to be nominated for the 2022 McDonald's All-American Game. 

McCabe is one of 800 nominees for the game announced Wednesday, nabbing a spot in the Midwest Division. 

Other Nebraska nominees include Millard North's Jasen Green, Grand Island's Isaac Traudt and Omaha Mercy's Willa Tokporo.

The Iowa-commit is averaging 19.2 points per game for the 12-1 Tigers, while shooting 37% from three and 42% from the field. 

She has scored 1,946 points in her Fremont career, ranking 16th all-time in Nebraska and currently is second all-time in made 3-pointers in the state with 328. 

McCabe joins Jessica Shepard on the short-list of Fremont players nominated to the All-American Game.

The 24 members of the boys and girls teams will be announced on the Tuesday, Jan. 25, edition  ESPN's NBA Today between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The all-star game will return for it's 45th edition after a two-year absence due to COVID on March 29 at Depaul's Wintrust Arena in Chicago. 

