Fremont's offense goes off for 32 runs

Fremont’s offense exploded for 32 runs in a win over Omaha Bryan Monday, beating the Bears 32-1 in five innings.

Fremont put up 17 runs in the first inning, batting around twice with six hits. Julius Cortes, who went 2-for-2 with three RBI, had a pair of doubles in the frame, the second scoring a pair to open up an 8-0 lead.

The Tigers put up four runs in the second with two runs coming in on a Brandt Phillips double. He finished the day 2-for-3 with a team-high four RBI and two runs scored.

Fremont finished its scoring with 11 runs in the third. The Tigers ended the day with 17 hits and were three runs shy of tying the Class A record for runs in a game.

Ryan Dix picked up the start, going two innings without allowing a hit while striking out three.

Noah Radtke tossed the next two frames, striking out four and walking two while allowing the only Bryan run of the game in the fourth.

Cho Richmond tossed the final inning, notching a pair of strikeouts.

