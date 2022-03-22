 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fremont's offense goes off for 32 runs

  • 0

Fremont’s offense exploded for 32 runs in a win over Omaha Bryan Monday, beating the Bears 32-1 in five innings.

Fremont put up 17 runs in the first inning, batting around twice with six hits. Julius Cortes, who went 2-for-2 with three RBI, had a pair of doubles in the frame, the second scoring a pair to open up an 8-0 lead.

The Tigers put up four runs in the second with two runs coming in on a Brandt Phillips double. He finished the day 2-for-3 with a team-high four RBI and two runs scored.

Fremont finished its scoring with 11 runs in the third. The Tigers ended the day with 17 hits and were three runs shy of tying the Class A record for runs in a game.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Ryan Dix picked up the start, going two innings without allowing a hit while striking out three.

Noah Radtke tossed the next two frames, striking out four and walking two while allowing the only Bryan run of the game in the fourth.

Cho Richmond tossed the final inning, notching a pair of strikeouts.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The ultimate game changer: Robotic umpires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News