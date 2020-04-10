Fremont's Prince named All-Area male Swimmer of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fremont’s Mack Prince is the 2020 All-Area male Swimmer of the Year after leading two relay teams and qualifying as an individual to state.

“I thought it went really well,” Prince said on his season. “This is the best team we’ve had in all four years, we had a lot of comradery together.”

The senior was a key cog in the Tigers two state qualifying relay teams in the 400-yard freestyle, which finished 12th, and the 200 medley, which finished 16th.

“We had a pretty young boys team this year, so his experience and his attitude—he was always taking the positive with it and would do whatever he is told,” Fremont coach Ali Granger said. “He was more of a silent leader, but his times spoke for itself and he would get his relays really amped up before they would swim.”

He qualified individually to the state meet in the 500 freestyle, finishing 17th.

The senior leaves as the record holder in the 100-yard backstroke, breaking the mark at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet.

He was also a part of two record-breaking relays at the conference meet with the 400 freestyle 200 medley relays.