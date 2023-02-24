LINCOLN - A slow start and second half shooting woes sealed the end of Fremont’s season Thursday as the Tigers fell 51-29 to Lincoln North Star in the semifinals of the Class A-6 district tournament.

“The thing that I was most proud of was going into a game against a team that had beat us by forty, we realistically felt that we could win as coaches and players,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn. “We watched that first game and we knew a lot of it was self-inflicted.

While the Tigers carried its confidence in its improvement since the two team’s Dec. 19 meeting that resulted in a 59-19 Gators win, it was North Star that landed the opening blow.

The Gators outscored Fremont 23-7 in the opening frame including a buzzer-beating three to end the quarter.

Fremont’s defense stiffened in the second stanza, holding North Star to just six points.

On the opposite end, Fremont managed a game-high 10 points in the frame, fueled by four from Mattie Dalton, who finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

The second quarter effort got the Tigers back within a dozen, 29-17,

“I was proud of the way we battled and somewhat got back into the game,” Flynn said.

The momentum did not carry over into the second half as Fremont went the first five minutes, 20 seconds of the third quarter without a point.

Senior Emmalee Sheppard ended the drought with a corner three, her lone points in her final game in a Tigers uniform and the Tigers only points in the quarter.

Fremont trailed 41-20 going into the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Jenna McClain finished with seven points as the Tigers’ second leading scorer.

As a team, Fremont shot 8 of 44 from the field - 3 of 26 from three - while North Star shot 16 of 41.

The Tigers finished the year with a record of 9-13, but returns the majority of its roster next season with Sheppard, Maggie McClain and Chasity Buschmeyer - who all scored in their final game - being the only losses to graduation.

“You hope that the little bit of success that we had this year and the fun that we had, you hope that makes it a little easier for them to get out there in June and July to work on their skills,” Flynn said.