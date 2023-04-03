RALSTON—Fremont’s Tayler Evans hates pole vaulting in cold weather, so the temperatures crept up into the low 50’s Saturday afternoon at the Gary Dubbs Ralston Relays, the junior couldn’t have been happier.

“It’s my least favorite part when early in the season it’s super cold,” Evans said.

The warm weather resulted in Evans breaking the school’s girls pole vaulting record as part of an afternoon that saw Fremont win five events and take home the top team trophy.

Evans, a transfer from Gretna, where she was a two-time state qualifier and last year’s Class A state runner-up, came in at 10’ and cleared it on her opening attempt, good enough to win the individual medal by a foot-and-a-half, but that wasn’t the end goal.

The 11’ mark gave her trouble, needing all three attempts to get into record breaking range.

A key piece of advice—getting more speed on the runway—set her up to set the new standard.

“I was focusing on a lot of things that if you don’t run, they don’t really matter,” Evans said. “That really focused my mind on just the one really important thing.”

She cleared 11’7” on her second attempt, breaking the previous Fremont record—set by Hailey Newill last spring—as well as the meet record set by Jessica Gardner, who now vaults for Nebraska, in 2018.

“She’s really started to be more aggressive through her plant and as we continue to work on that and build on that, she’s going to get to her 12’ jumps next and go from there,” said Fremont coach TJ Roffers.

This was after Evans finished runner-up in the triple jump with a final distance of 33’6”.

“She’s not just talented in pole vault,” Roffers said. “We’ve used her in some relays throughout the season as well. She’s a talented pole vaulter obviously, but she brings a lot to the overall team.”

Fremont’s team standings in both the pole vault and triple jump mirrored Evan’s finishes.

All events at the Ralston relays are scored as a relay with the top three distances in the field events combined to set the team’s final placement in the event while all track events are run as a relay.

The unique scoring is part of the reason why the Tigers come to the meet in the first place.

“It really emphasizes the team and that’s something we really emphasize as a program,” Roffers said.

Fremont finished with 101 team points, well clear of Norfolk’s runner-up finish of 78 points.

The Tigers long distance prowess was on showcase Saturday as the Tigers won the 4x1600m, the 4x800m and the distance medley relay.

Ayva Darmento, McKenna Olson, Maris Dahl and Johana Macias combined for a 10:27.77 in the 4x800m.

Macias and Darmento along with Jenna Knuppel and Chloe Hemmer took down the 4x1600m relay in 23:24.36.

In the DMR, Callie Waters, Allison Merrill, Hemmer and Olson locked down a time of 13:29.17.

Fremont’s final win came in the 4x100m with Sahree Worthy, Ella Cooper, Emmalee Sheppard and Sydney Glause crossing at 51.15.

Fremont also had runner-up finishes in the 4x400m (Sheppard, Cooper, Merrill and Glause, 4:10.95) and the 1600m spring relay (Sidney Kreifels, Elayna Sookram, Jenna Elsworth, Dahl, 4:33.84).

While the girls team was racing in Ralston, the boys squad was out in Columbus for a meet originally scheduled for Friday that was pushed back a day.

The Tigers finished sixth in the team standings with 38.5 points.

Fremont picked up two event wins—Juan Gonzalez in the 3200m and the 4x800m relay.

Gonzalez turned in a time of 9:27.09 to claim the win in the 3200m. He was denied the long distance sweep, finishing runner-up in the 1600m at 4:31.33.

The group of Wes Pleskac, Caleb Sund, Coulter Fritz and Paulo Murrieta Torres won the 3200m relay with a time of 8:24.09.

Both squads will be at the same meet Friday as the Tigers head to Millard South for the Patriot’s invite.

Field events begin at 1 p.m. while running events start at 2:30 p.m.