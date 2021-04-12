Fremont's Tyler Show earns all-conference at HAC championships

Fremont junior Tyler Show picked a good day to earn his first varsity medal.

Show carded a +12, 84, to finish 12th at the HAC boys championships Monday at Norfolk Country Club, earning All-Conference status.

“Tyler had a gutsy round today,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “He caught some bad breaks today, just like Friday, but he battled through today. I think he learned from what happened last week to close out his round, and that encouraging.”

Fremont finished ninth as a team with final tally of 370.

“Just too many big numbers today for us to compete,” Burg said. “We have to learn how to keep the ball in play, even when the wind is gusting like it did today. Once we figure that out, I think we will be ready to put a complete meet together.”

Grady Moeller nabbed a 29th place finish with a 90. Alex Riessen entered the clubhouse with a 95 followed by Beau Shanahan’s 101 to round out the team scoring.

Carson Vecera posted a 102.

Grand Island won the team title by a stroke, edging out Lincoln Pius X, who finished runner-up.

Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes won the individual title with a +5, 77.

