Fremont's Tyler Show matches day one score on final day of Class A state tournament
  • Updated
JW21052602.jpg

Freemont's Tyler Show tees off during boys state golf tournament, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Norfolk Country Club. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Fremont junior Tyler Show wrapped up the high school season by firing a +10, 82, to finish in a tie for 47th at the Class A state tournament Wednesday at the Norfolk Country Club. 

"It was a bit of a grind," Show said. "I put myself in some not so great positions and just made things tougher than they should have been."

Show also shot an 82 in the opening round, ending the tournament at +20, 164.

"I felt like today was pretty similar, but I think I putted a little better today than I did yesterday," Show said.  

Show was seven over on the front side, making the turn with a 43. 

On the back side, the junior posted his lone birdie of the day on hole 12 and finished the final nine holes of the season in 39 strokes. 

This was Show's first state tournament appearance. 

"As the year winded down, I started some pretty decent scores and now I'm just getting ready for next year to try and earn a medal at state," Show said. 

Creighton Prep's Jacob Boor took home the individual state title while also leading the Junior Jays to the team championship. 

Boor shot a -1, 143, in the two-day event while Prep edged out Lincoln Pius X 589-594 in the team stroke standings. 

