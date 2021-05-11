Fremont's Tyler Show ties for first at Blair quad

Tyler Show finished in a tie atop the leaderboard at the Blair quad Monday as Fremont finished third as a team at River Wilds in Blair.

“The one guy who had played that course before was Tyler, and I think he took advantage of that knowledge today,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “Anytime you tie for medalist at a meet, that’s something to hang your hat on. He just needs to build on this as we move toward districts next week.”

Show shot a 39 on the nine holes played, matching Elkhorn's Ben Hastrieter.

Grady Moeller shot a 43 for the Tigers followed by Carson Vecera and Beau Shanahan, who both shot a 45, to complete the Tigers 172 team score. Alex Riessen ended the day with a 47.

“I told our varsity guys to approach this as a good way to prep for Meadowlark Hills next week,” Burg said. “There are some holes that give you some uneven lies that we can’t replicate at our home course.”

Six strokes separated the top three teams at the tournament with Bennington winning the team crown with a 166 followed by Elkhorn's 168.

