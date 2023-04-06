Fremont’s Carson Vecera picked up his first tournament win of the season Thursday at the Kearney High School Invitational.

Vecera shot an even par 71 at the Meadowlark Hills Golf Course, recording three birdies on the day.

“He’s been putting really well, just has had some trouble getting off the tee box, but it all came together today,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg. “He found something that worked today.”

Teammate Drake Hull secured the bronze medal at the tournament, entering the clubhouse with a +5, 76 to take third. The sophomore started his day with a rough six-hole stretch, going five-over a third of the way through the round. He finished even par through the final dozen holes.

“It was a day where Drake had to battle,” Burg said. “Just being able to not have the best start and be able to right the ship and catch a rhythm shows his progression as a golfer.”

Fremont finished fourth in the team standings—the highest finish of the year for the Tigers with a 337 team score.

Beau Shanahan turned in a 95 and Derrick Meyer secured a 96, marking the first time this spring all four of Fremont’s scores finished under 100.

“What we’ve been looking for all season is to get four scores under 100,” Burg said. “It was big for Derrick to come in with a 96 and give us that fourth score we’ve been looking for.”

Ryder Winn also competed for Fremont, shooting a 119.

Fremont will take part in the Heartland Athletic Conference championship at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Norfolk Country Club.