Fremont's Walters ends career at Class A tournament

NORFOLK—Fremont senior Alyssa Walters came into the 2020 season with one goal in mind—ending her career at Norfolk Country Club.
She checked off that final goal Tuesday afternoon, carding a 102 on the second day of the Class A tournament to finish 63rd with a two-day score of 198.
“It was really good,” Walters said on ending her career at the state tournament. “I feel very relieved that I made it because I worked so hard throughout the season, so it felt good to make it to state.”
Walters opened the tournament with a 96—the lowest round for a Lady Tiger golfer since Meghan Luper shot an 88 in 2015.
Day two saw Walters add six strokes to her day one tally, but still logged the best two-day score for the program since Luper.
“I really needed to work on my putting, I think that got me,” Walters said. “I had some good chips.”
Walters carded a 51 strokes on both the front and the back side of the course to get to her final score.
“She came out and played well today,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “It was just one of those rounds, it doesn’t matter what you do, you can’t get something to break that way. It seemed that way today. She lipped out a bunch of putts and hit some really good tee shots and got a couple bad breaks around the green.
Her appearance at the final tournament of the season extends Fremont’s streak to three straight Lady Tiger golfers making the Class A field.
“It’s always really good to be able to finish at (the state tournament),” Burg said. “It’s fun to end it this way, to be able to end it here rather than a week ago. It’s a great way to cap off her career.”
Lincoln Pius X sophomore Nocle Kolbas won the Class A individual title by 12 strokes, finishing the two-day event with a new all-class record of 140.
Kolbas shot a 3-under 69—the second lowest score ever shot at the state tournament—on the second day with seven birdies to run away with her first state over
She was the only golfer to shoot under par for the tournament.
North Platte won the team title with a score of 660, edging out the Thunderbolts by 23 strokes.
Class A Team Standings
1. North Platte +84, 660
2. Lincoln Pius X +107, 683
3. Millard North +118, 694
4. Lincoln Southwest +122, 698
5. Omaha Westside +137, 713
6. Elkhorn South +139, 715
7. Papillion-La Vista +144, 720
8. Lincoln East +148, 724
9. Omaha Marian +157, 733
10. Papillion-La Vista South +172, 748
11. Kearney +177, 753
12. Ralston/Mercy +187, 763
Individual Top 15
1. Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, -4, 140
2. Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside, +8, 152
3. Karsen Morrison, North Platte, +12, 156
4. Katelyn Ruge, Millard North, +15, 159
5. Baylee Steele, North Platte, +16, 160
6. Sydney Taake, Papillion-La Vista, +18, 162
T7. Ansley Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, +21, 165
T7. Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln East, +21, 165
9. Maya Lashley, North Platte, +22, 166
T10. Ciera Haynes, Papillion-La Vista South, +24, 168
T10. Jeslynn Baumgart, Omaha Marian, +24, 168
12. Sadie Steele, Lincoln Southwest, +25, 169
13. Adalia Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast, +27, 171
14. Ashley Tackett, Elkhorn South, +29, 173
15. Sarah Lasso, Columbus, +30, 174
