Fremont's Walters ends career at Class A tournament

NORFOLK—Fremont senior Alyssa Walters came into the 2020 season with one goal in mind—ending her career at Norfolk Country Club.

She checked off that final goal Tuesday afternoon, carding a 102 on the second day of the Class A tournament to finish 63rd with a two-day score of 198.

“It was really good,” Walters said on ending her career at the state tournament. “I feel very relieved that I made it because I worked so hard throughout the season, so it felt good to make it to state.”

Walters opened the tournament with a 96—the lowest round for a Lady Tiger golfer since Meghan Luper shot an 88 in 2015.

Day two saw Walters add six strokes to her day one tally, but still logged the best two-day score for the program since Luper.

“I really needed to work on my putting, I think that got me,” Walters said. “I had some good chips.”

Walters carded a 51 strokes on both the front and the back side of the course to get to her final score.